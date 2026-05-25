5/25/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 79, Low 67 – Winds Up to 6, Chance of Precip 40%

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 75.6°F and a light breeze at 2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s high is forecasted to reach 79°F, while the low is expected to drop to 66.9°F. Winds may increase slightly later, potentially reaching up to 6.1 mph. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle throughout the day, with a total anticipated precipitation of about 0.02 in.

As for tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 72.1°F. Winds will remain gentle at up to 5.1 mph, and the area will continue under overcast skies with a 40% chance of light drizzle.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 67°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 40% chance · 0.02 in Now 76°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain: slight Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 83°F 66°F Overcast Friday 73°F 65°F Rain: slight Saturday 72°F 60°F Rain: moderate Sunday 70°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>