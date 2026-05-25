Home Weather 5/25/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 79, Low 67 – Winds Up...

5/25/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 79, Low 67 – Winds Up to 6, Chance of Precip 40%

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 75.6°F and a light breeze at 2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s high is forecasted to reach 79°F, while the low is expected to drop to 66.9°F. Winds may increase slightly later, potentially reaching up to 6.1 mph. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle throughout the day, with a total anticipated precipitation of about 0.02 in.

As for tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 72.1°F. Winds will remain gentle at up to 5.1 mph, and the area will continue under overcast skies with a 40% chance of light drizzle.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
67°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.02 in
Now
76°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 80°F 69°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 83°F 66°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 65°F Rain: slight
Saturday 72°F 60°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 70°F 53°F Overcast
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