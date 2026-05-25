5/25/26: Overcast with High of 78.8 and Light Drizzle Possible Tonight with Low of 72 and Winds Up to 4.3 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 78.8°F. The wind is calm, blowing at 3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F, with a low of 66.9°F. The wind could peak at 6.1 mph, while there is a 40% chance of light drizzle this evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72°F tonight, with winds continuing at a gentle pace of up to 4.3 mph under overcast skies.
There are no active weather alerts at this time. However, residents should remain aware of the chance for light drizzle this evening as the weather transitions through the night.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
67°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.01 in
Now
79°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|83°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|65°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|72°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|70°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter