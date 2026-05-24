5/24/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle Possible, High 79, Low 70, Winds up to 11.6 mph

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 69.6°F with an overcast sky. Wind speeds are currently at 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, high temperatures are expected to reach around 78.8°F, while the low will be approximately 69.1°F. Wind gusts may increase up to 11.6 mph, and there is a 42% chance of light drizzle, with a total expected precipitation of 0.02 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 70°F. Winds will remain moderate, with speeds up to 9 mph, and a 29% chance of precipitation. The overcast conditions are likely to persist throughout the night.
There are no active weather warnings at this time.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
69°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
42% chance · 0.02 in
Now
70°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|79°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|79°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|83°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|71°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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