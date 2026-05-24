Home Weather 5/24/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 78 and a Chance of...

5/24/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 78 and a Chance of Heavy Rain Later

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the current temperature is 76.5°F with a wind speed of 8.6 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 78.4°F and a low of 69.4°F. Winds may peak at 9.3 mph, and there is a 43% chance of precipitation, with an expected total of 0.81 in of rain, particularly during heavy rainfall periods.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.2°F with winds up to 8.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 30%, but overcast conditions will persist through the evening.

There are currently no active official weather warnings for the area.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
69°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 0.81 in
Now
76°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Monday 79°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 84°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
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