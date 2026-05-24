Home Weather 5/24/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 78, with Evening Showers Possible

5/24/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 78, with Evening Showers Possible

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a light wind at 0.8 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 69.4°F, with winds peaking at 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was 43%, with a total expected rainfall of 2.28 in; however, significant rainfall has not yet occurred. Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 4.8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 27%.

There are no official weather alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
69°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 2.28 in
Now
78°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Monday 79°F 68°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 78°F 67°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 84°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
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