5/24/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 78, with Evening Showers Possible

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a light wind at 0.8 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 69.4°F, with winds peaking at 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was 43%, with a total expected rainfall of 2.28 in; however, significant rainfall has not yet occurred. Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 4.8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 27%.
There are no official weather alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|78°F
|69°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|84°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|75°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|68°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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