5/24/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 78, with Evening Showers Possible

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a light wind at 0.8 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 69.4°F, with winds peaking at 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was 43%, with a total expected rainfall of 2.28 in; however, significant rainfall has not yet occurred. Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 70.5°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 4.8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 27%.

There are no official weather alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 69°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 43% chance · 2.28 in Now 78°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain: heavy Monday 79°F 68°F Rain: slight Tuesday 78°F 67°F Rain: slight Wednesday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 84°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate

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