5/24/26: Moderate Rain Showers with Low of 70 and Winds Up to 5.9 MPH; Daytime High Reached 78

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70°F, with winds from the south-southeast at 7.6 mph. Light precipitation has totaled 0.05 in from moderate rain showers earlier today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 69.4°F, with a total precipitation of 0.31 in and a precipitation chance of 43%. Tonight, expect a steady temperature around 70.2°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 5.9 mph and a precipitation chance of 28%. Overcast skies are anticipated for the remaining hours.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
69°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 0.31 in
Now
70°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|78°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|85°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|71°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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