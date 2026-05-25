Home Weather 5/24/26: Moderate Rain Showers with Low of 70 and Winds Up to...

5/24/26: Moderate Rain Showers with Low of 70 and Winds Up to 5.9 MPH; Daytime High Reached 78

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70°F, with winds from the south-southeast at 7.6 mph. Light precipitation has totaled 0.05 in from moderate rain showers earlier today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 69.4°F, with a total precipitation of 0.31 in and a precipitation chance of 43%. Tonight, expect a steady temperature around 70.2°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 5.9 mph and a precipitation chance of 28%. Overcast skies are anticipated for the remaining hours.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
69°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 0.31 in
Now
70°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 78°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 85°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×