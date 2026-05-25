5/24/26: Moderate Rain Showers with Low of 70 and Winds Up to 5.9 MPH; Daytime High Reached 78

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70°F, with winds from the south-southeast at 7.6 mph. Light precipitation has totaled 0.05 in from moderate rain showers earlier today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 69.4°F, with a total precipitation of 0.31 in and a precipitation chance of 43%. Tonight, expect a steady temperature around 70.2°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 5.9 mph and a precipitation chance of 28%. Overcast skies are anticipated for the remaining hours.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 69°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 43% chance · 0.31 in Now 70°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 78°F 68°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 85°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: light

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