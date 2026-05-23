5/23/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle and High of 76, Low of 68; Winds up to 10.5 mph, Chance of Precip 48%

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 69.4°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

For today, expect a high of 76.8°F and a low of 68.4°F. Winds may reach up to 10.5 mph, and there is a 48% chance of precipitation, with a total expected of 0.05 in of dense drizzle. Conditions are likely to remain overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F with lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 13%, leading to a clear sky by evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 5.4 (Moderate) Precip 48% chance · 0.05 in Now 69°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain: heavy Monday 69°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>