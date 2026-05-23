5/23/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle and High of 76, Low of 68; Winds up to 10.5 mph, Chance of Precip 48%

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 69.4°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
For today, expect a high of 76.8°F and a low of 68.4°F. Winds may reach up to 10.5 mph, and there is a 48% chance of precipitation, with a total expected of 0.05 in of dense drizzle. Conditions are likely to remain overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F with lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 13%, leading to a clear sky by evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect.
Today's Details
High
77°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
5.4 (Moderate)
Precip
48% chance · 0.05 in
Now
69°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:52pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|77°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|77°F
|66°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|69°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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