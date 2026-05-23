Home Weather 5/23/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle and High of 76, Low of 68;...

5/23/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle and High of 76, Low of 68; Winds up to 10.5 mph, Chance of Precip 48%

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 69.4°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

For today, expect a high of 76.8°F and a low of 68.4°F. Winds may reach up to 10.5 mph, and there is a 48% chance of precipitation, with a total expected of 0.05 in of dense drizzle. Conditions are likely to remain overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F with lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 13%, leading to a clear sky by evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
5.4 (Moderate)
Precip
48% chance · 0.05 in
Now
69°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 77°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain: heavy
Monday 69°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 80°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×