Home Weather 5/22/26: Overcast with Slight Rain Showers, High 77, Low 66.7, Winds up...

5/22/26: Overcast with Slight Rain Showers, High 77, Low 66.7, Winds up to 12.7 mph, Precip Chance 88%

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75°F with winds from the east at 8.9 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no reported precipitation.

This afternoon, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 77°F, with a low tonight of 70.5°F. Winds are forecasted to increase, gusting up to 12.7 mph during the day and up to 11 mph this evening. Rain is likely, with an 88% chance of light showers totaling around 0.17 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, the chance of precipitation drops to 29%, but overcast skies will prevail. There are currently no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
67°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
88% chance · 0.17 in
Now
75°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 80°F 68°F Rain: slight
Sunday 72°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
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