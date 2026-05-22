5/22/26: Overcast with Slight Rain Showers, High 77, Low 66.7, Winds up to 12.7 mph, Precip Chance 88%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75°F with winds from the east at 8.9 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no reported precipitation.
This afternoon, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 77°F, with a low tonight of 70.5°F. Winds are forecasted to increase, gusting up to 12.7 mph during the day and up to 11 mph this evening. Rain is likely, with an 88% chance of light showers totaling around 0.17 in.
Looking ahead to tonight, the chance of precipitation drops to 29%, but overcast skies will prevail. There are currently no active weather alerts for the area.
Today's Details
High
77°F
Low
67°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
88% chance · 0.17 in
Now
75°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:51pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|77°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|72°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|75°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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