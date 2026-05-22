5/22/26: Overcast with Slight Rain Showers, High 77, Low 66.7, Winds up to 12.7 mph, Precip Chance 88%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75°F with winds from the east at 8.9 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no reported precipitation.

This afternoon, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 77°F, with a low tonight of 70.5°F. Winds are forecasted to increase, gusting up to 12.7 mph during the day and up to 11 mph this evening. Rain is likely, with an 88% chance of light showers totaling around 0.17 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, the chance of precipitation drops to 29%, but overcast skies will prevail. There are currently no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 67°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 88% chance · 0.17 in Now 75°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 77°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 80°F 68°F Rain: slight Sunday 72°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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