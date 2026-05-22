5/22/26: Overcast With Slight Rain Showers and High of 76, Low of 66 Tonight, Winds Up to 15.7 mph

Currently in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 67.3°F with a light wind from the east at 0.2 mph. There is no recorded precipitation, and the skies are overcast.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 76.5°F, with a low of 66.7°F tonight. Winds may pick up throughout the day, gusting up to 17 mph. There is a 64% chance of slight rain showers later, with total precipitation predicted to be around 0.81 in. Tonight, conditions will remain overcast, with a low of 68°F and winds continuing at up to 15.7 mph. The probability of precipitation drops to 41%.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
67°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
64% chance · 0.81 in
Now
67°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:51pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|79°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|70°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|80°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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