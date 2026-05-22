5/22/26: Overcast with high of 75, low of 67; winds up to 16 mph; slight rain earlier, tonight low near 69.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75°F with winds from the south at 16.2 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 75°F, while the low was 66.7°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 69.4°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 12.4 mph, and there’s a 25% chance of rain tonight.
Looking ahead, the precipitation forecast indicates a total of 0.15 in of rain earlier today, with an 83% chance of precipitation. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
75°F
Low
67°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
83% chance · 0.15 in
Now
75°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:51pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|73°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|75°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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