Home Weather 5/22/26: Overcast with high of 75, low of 67; winds up to...

5/22/26: Overcast with high of 75, low of 67; winds up to 16 mph; slight rain earlier, tonight low near 69.

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75°F with winds from the south at 16.2 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 75°F, while the low was 66.7°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 69.4°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 12.4 mph, and there’s a 25% chance of rain tonight.

Looking ahead, the precipitation forecast indicates a total of 0.15 in of rain earlier today, with an 83% chance of precipitation. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the night. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
67°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
83% chance · 0.15 in
Now
75°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 75°F 67°F Rain: slight
Saturday 80°F 68°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 73°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
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