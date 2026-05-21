5/21/26: Overcast with a High of 76 and a Low of 70; Expect Light Drizzle and Winds Up to 7 mph Today.

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 67.1°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 2.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 75.7°F, while the low will dip to 66.9°F. Winds may increase to a brisk 6.8 mph. There is a 37% chance of precipitation, with a total expected rainfall of around 0.03 in, accompanied by light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight’s weather will feature a low of 69.6°F and wind gusts up to 6.2 mph. The overcast skies will persist, with a similar precipitation chance of 37% continuing into the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 67°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 37% chance · 0.03 in Now 67°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 67°F Rain: moderate Saturday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 81°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Monday 73°F 66°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 72°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 81°F 66°F Overcast

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