5/21/26: Overcast with a High of 76 and a Low of 70; Expect Light Drizzle and Winds Up to 7 mph Today.

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 67.1°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 2.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 75.7°F, while the low will dip to 66.9°F. Winds may increase to a brisk 6.8 mph. There is a 37% chance of precipitation, with a total expected rainfall of around 0.03 in, accompanied by light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight’s weather will feature a low of 69.6°F and wind gusts up to 6.2 mph. The overcast skies will persist, with a similar precipitation chance of 37% continuing into the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
67°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
37% chance · 0.03 in
Now
67°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:50pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|76°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|81°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|73°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|72°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|81°F
|66°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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