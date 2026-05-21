5/21/26: Moderate Rain Showers and 71, High 75, Low 68, Wind Up to 7, Chance of Precip 41% Tonight Overcast

In Williamson County, the current conditions at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 70.7°F with a wind speed of 5.4 mph. There have been moderate rain showers, contributing to a precipitation total of 0.14 in so far today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 75.4°F and a low of 67.5°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 41%. Expect continued moderate rain showers into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 69.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 4.8 mph, with overcast skies remaining throughout the night. The precipitation chance remains at 41%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 67°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 41% chance · 3.98 in Now 71°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 72°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Monday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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