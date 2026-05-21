5/21/26: Moderate Rain Showers and 71, High 75, Low 68, Wind Up to 7, Chance of Precip 41% Tonight Overcast

In Williamson County, the current conditions at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 70.7°F with a wind speed of 5.4 mph. There have been moderate rain showers, contributing to a precipitation total of 0.14 in so far today.
The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 75.4°F and a low of 67.5°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 41%. Expect continued moderate rain showers into the evening.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 69.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 4.8 mph, with overcast skies remaining throughout the night. The precipitation chance remains at 41%.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|77°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|72°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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