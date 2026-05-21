5/21/26: Light Drizzle Earlier; High 75, Low 67; Currently 71, Wind 6.7, Overcast Tonight with 59% Rain Chance

The current weather in Williamson County at 5:05 PM shows a temperature of 71.4°F with a light drizzle. Winds are blowing at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today thus far.

Earlier today, the high reached 75.4°F and the low was 67.5°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.4°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 59%, with moderate rain showers anticipated throughout the evening under overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions will be monitored as the evening progresses for any changes.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 67°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 59% chance · 3.53 in Now 71°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 66°F Rain: moderate Sunday 72°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Monday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>