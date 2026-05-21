Home Weather 5/21/26: Light Drizzle Earlier; High 75, Low 67; Currently 71, Wind 6.7,...

5/21/26: Light Drizzle Earlier; High 75, Low 67; Currently 71, Wind 6.7, Overcast Tonight with 59% Rain Chance

By
Source Staff
-

The current weather in Williamson County at 5:05 PM shows a temperature of 71.4°F with a light drizzle. Winds are blowing at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today thus far.

Earlier today, the high reached 75.4°F and the low was 67.5°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.4°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 59%, with moderate rain showers anticipated throughout the evening under overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions will be monitored as the evening progresses for any changes.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
67°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
59% chance · 3.53 in
Now
71°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 66°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 72°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light
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