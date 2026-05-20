Home Weather 5/20/26: Overcast with slight rain showers; High 78, Low 69, Currently 74,...

5/20/26: Overcast with slight rain showers; High 78, Low 69, Currently 74, Wind up to 12 mph, Chance of rain…

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 73.9°F and a light wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

This afternoon, the high is expected to reach 78.3°F with wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 12.2 mph. There is a 44% chance of slight rain showers, with potential total precipitation for the day estimated at 1.76 in. As we transition into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 69.1°F, and the wind conditions will remain consistent with gusts up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is at 43%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions should be monitored for any changes, especially regarding potential rain showers later in the day.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
69°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
44% chance · 1.76 in
Now
74°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 73°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 73°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: light
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