5/20/26: Overcast with slight rain showers; High 78, Low 69, Currently 74, Wind up to 12 mph, Chance of rain…

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 73.9°F and a light wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

This afternoon, the high is expected to reach 78.3°F with wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 12.2 mph. There is a 44% chance of slight rain showers, with potential total precipitation for the day estimated at 1.76 in. As we transition into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 69.1°F, and the wind conditions will remain consistent with gusts up to 12.2 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is at 43%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions should be monitored for any changes, especially regarding potential rain showers later in the day.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 69°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 44% chance · 1.76 in Now 74°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 73°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 73°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>