5/20/26: Overcast With Rain Expected; High 81, Low 70

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 70.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 3.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation overnight.
Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 80.8°F with a low of 69.8°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 7.6 mph. There is a 61% chance of moderate rain later today, with a total anticipated rainfall of about 0.19 in.
Tonight’s low will remain steady at 70.2°F, with winds calming to around 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 45%, and overcast skies will persist into the evening.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
70°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
61% chance · 0.19 in
Now
70°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:50pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|81°F
|70°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|73°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|75°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|74°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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