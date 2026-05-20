Home Weather 5/20/26: Overcast With Rain Expected; High 81, Low 70

5/20/26: Overcast With Rain Expected; High 81, Low 70

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 70.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 3.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 80.8°F with a low of 69.8°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 7.6 mph. There is a 61% chance of moderate rain later today, with a total anticipated rainfall of about 0.19 in.

Tonight’s low will remain steady at 70.2°F, with winds calming to around 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 45%, and overcast skies will persist into the evening.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
70°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
61% chance · 0.19 in
Now
70°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 81°F 70°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 73°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Friday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 74°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
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