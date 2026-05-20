5/20/26: Overcast With Rain Expected; High 81, Low 70

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 70.2°F, with a light wind from the south at 3.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 80.8°F with a low of 69.8°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 7.6 mph. There is a 61% chance of moderate rain later today, with a total anticipated rainfall of about 0.19 in.

Tonight’s low will remain steady at 70.2°F, with winds calming to around 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 45%, and overcast skies will persist into the evening.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 70°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 61% chance · 0.19 in Now 70°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 81°F 70°F Rain: moderate Thursday 73°F 68°F Rain: heavy Friday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 75°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Monday 74°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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