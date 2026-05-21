5/20/26: Overcast Evening with Low of 68 and Chance of Rain

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 69.1°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and a low of 68.2°F. Winds were reported up to 14 mph, and there was a moderate chance of rain, with total precipitation accumulating to 0.33 in. For tonight, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with a low of 68.2°F and continued winds up to 14 mph.
Looking ahead, the overnight forecast indicates that skies will become partly cloudy. The chance of precipitation remains at 64%, though no additional rain is expected for the rest of the night.
There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|66°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|75°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|71°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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