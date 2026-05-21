5/20/26: Overcast Evening with Low of 68 and Chance of Rain

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 69.1°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and a low of 68.2°F. Winds were reported up to 14 mph, and there was a moderate chance of rain, with total precipitation accumulating to 0.33 in. For tonight, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with a low of 68.2°F and continued winds up to 14 mph.

Looking ahead, the overnight forecast indicates that skies will become partly cloudy. The chance of precipitation remains at 64%, though no additional rain is expected for the rest of the night.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 68°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 64% chance · 0.33 in Now 69°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 68°F Rain: moderate Thursday 80°F 66°F Rain: heavy Friday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 75°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 71°F 66°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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