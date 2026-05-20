5/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening, High 79, Low Tonight 68 with Possible Rain and Winds Up to 9 mph

Current conditions in Williamson County as of 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.2°F with a gentle wind from the southwest at 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 79.3°F with a low of 68.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 68.2°F, with light winds increasing slightly to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 51%, and partly cloudy skies are anticipated.

For tomorrow, there remains a notable precipitation chance of 52% with a total expected of about 0.51 in. Moderate rain is possible, especially during the early hours of the day. Winds may reach up to 9.2 mph during that time.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 68°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.51 in Now 79°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 68°F Rain: moderate Thursday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 73°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: light

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