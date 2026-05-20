Home Weather 5/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening, High 79, Low Tonight 68 with Possible...

5/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening, High 79, Low Tonight 68 with Possible Rain and Winds Up to 9 mph

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Current conditions in Williamson County as of 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.2°F with a gentle wind from the southwest at 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 79.3°F with a low of 68.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 68.2°F, with light winds increasing slightly to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 51%, and partly cloudy skies are anticipated.

For tomorrow, there remains a notable precipitation chance of 52% with a total expected of about 0.51 in. Moderate rain is possible, especially during the early hours of the day. Winds may reach up to 9.2 mph during that time.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
68°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.51 in
Now
79°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 68°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 73°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: light
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