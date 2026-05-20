5/20/26: Clear Skies This Evening, High 79, Low Tonight 68 with Possible Rain and Winds Up to 9 mph

Current conditions in Williamson County as of 5:05 PM show a temperature of 79.2°F with a gentle wind from the southwest at 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 79.3°F with a low of 68.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 68.2°F, with light winds increasing slightly to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 51%, and partly cloudy skies are anticipated.
For tomorrow, there remains a notable precipitation chance of 52% with a total expected of about 0.51 in. Moderate rain is possible, especially during the early hours of the day. Winds may reach up to 9.2 mph during that time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|77°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|73°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|81°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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