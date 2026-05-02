Home Weather 5/2/26: Overcast With Dense Drizzle; High 63.5, Low 45; Wind Up to...

5/2/26: Overcast With Dense Drizzle; High 63.5, Low 45; Wind Up to 11.9 mph, Chance of Precip 17%

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 46.2°F with a light wind gusting at 3.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 63.5°F, while the low will be around 45°F. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 11.9 mph. There is a 17% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with forecasts indicating a total of 0.05 in of dense drizzle.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 45.9°F, with ongoing winds also peaking at 11.9 mph. The overcast skies will persist, and a 17% chance of additional precipitation remains.

At this time, there are no active weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
45°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0.05 in
Now
46°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 64°F 45°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 67°F 41°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 70°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Friday 70°F 45°F Partly cloudy
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