5/2/26: Overcast With Dense Drizzle; High 63.5, Low 45; Wind Up to 11.9 mph, Chance of Precip 17%

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 46.2°F with a light wind gusting at 3.4 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 63.5°F, while the low will be around 45°F. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 11.9 mph. There is a 17% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with forecasts indicating a total of 0.05 in of dense drizzle.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 45.9°F, with ongoing winds also peaking at 11.9 mph. The overcast skies will persist, and a 17% chance of additional precipitation remains.
At this time, there are no active weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
64°F
Low
45°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0.05 in
Now
46°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|64°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|67°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|70°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|70°F
|45°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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