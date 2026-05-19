Home Weather 5/19/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90 and Low of 74, Winds...

5/19/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90 and Low of 74, Winds up to 11; Chance of Rain 12%

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 86°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 89.8°F and a low of 73.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.7 mph. There is a 12% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with no rain expected. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 74.7°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 9.5 mph. Conditions will remain partly cloudy, with a low chance of precipitation at 7%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
73°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
12% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 90°F 73°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 69°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
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