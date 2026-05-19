5/19/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90 and Low of 74, Winds up to 11; Chance of Rain 12%

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 86°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
The forecast for today indicates a high of 89.8°F and a low of 73.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.7 mph. There is a 12% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with no rain expected. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 74.7°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 9.5 mph. Conditions will remain partly cloudy, with a low chance of precipitation at 7%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
73°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
12% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|90°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|74°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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