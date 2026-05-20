5/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 75; High Today Reached 90, Winds Calm at 4 mph

Currently in Williamson County, it is 77°F with a light wind at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.8°F and a low of 73.2°F, with wind speeds up to 12.4 mph. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 75.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.6 mph and a low chance of precipitation at 8%. Tonight’s clear skies will continue moving into the early hours.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as we move through the evening.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 73°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:38am Sunset 7:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 90°F 73°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 78°F 65°F Rain: moderate Sunday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight

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