Home Weather 5/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 75; High Today Reached...

5/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 75; High Today Reached 90, Winds Calm at 4 mph

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, it is 77°F with a light wind at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.8°F and a low of 73.2°F, with wind speeds up to 12.4 mph. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 75.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.6 mph and a low chance of precipitation at 8%. Tonight’s clear skies will continue moving into the early hours.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as we move through the evening.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
73°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 90°F 73°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 78°F 65°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
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