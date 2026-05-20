5/19/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 75; High Today Reached 90, Winds Calm at 4 mph

Currently in Williamson County, it is 77°F with a light wind at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and conditions are clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.8°F and a low of 73.2°F, with wind speeds up to 12.4 mph. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 75.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.6 mph and a low chance of precipitation at 8%. Tonight’s clear skies will continue moving into the early hours.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as we move through the evening.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
73°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|90°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|79°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|65°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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