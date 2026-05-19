5/19/26: Clear Skies and 90 High, Cooling to 75 Tonight with Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature stands at 89.8°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 90°F with a low of 73.2°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 8.7 mph this evening, with a 6% chance of precipitation, indicating mainly clear skies for tonight.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night, with no significant changes anticipated.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
73°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
12% chance · 0 in
Now
90°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:49pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|90°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|75°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|74°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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