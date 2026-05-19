5/19/26: Clear Skies and 90 High, Cooling to 75 Tonight with Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature stands at 89.8°F with a wind speed of 9.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 90°F with a low of 73.2°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 8.7 mph this evening, with a 6% chance of precipitation, indicating mainly clear skies for tonight.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night, with no significant changes anticipated.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 73°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 12% chance · 0 in Now 90°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:38am Sunset 7:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 90°F 73°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Friday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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