5/18/26: Overcast with a High of 88, Low Tonight of 78, Wind at 3.4 MPH, No Precipitation Reported

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.3°F with a light wind out of the south at 3.4 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 87.6°F, while the low fell to 64.6°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 15 mph, with a low precipitation chance of 2%, resulting in no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 77.9°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph, with a continued low precipitation chance of 2%. The sky is anticipated to clear as the night progresses.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 65°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 88°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 91°F 73°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 72°F 65°F Drizzle: dense Friday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 73°F 67°F Overcast

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