Home Weather 5/18/26: Overcast with a High of 88, Low Tonight of 78, Wind...

5/18/26: Overcast with a High of 88, Low Tonight of 78, Wind at 3.4 MPH, No Precipitation Reported

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.3°F with a light wind out of the south at 3.4 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 87.6°F, while the low fell to 64.6°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 15 mph, with a low precipitation chance of 2%, resulting in no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 77.9°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph, with a continued low precipitation chance of 2%. The sky is anticipated to clear as the night progresses.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
65°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 88°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 91°F 73°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 72°F 65°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 73°F 67°F Overcast
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