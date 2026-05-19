5/18/26: Overcast with a High of 88, Low Tonight of 78, Wind at 3.4 MPH, No Precipitation Reported

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.3°F with a light wind out of the south at 3.4 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 87.6°F, while the low fell to 64.6°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 15 mph, with a low precipitation chance of 2%, resulting in no measurable rainfall.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 77.9°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph, with a continued low precipitation chance of 2%. The sky is anticipated to clear as the night progresses.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
65°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|88°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|91°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|72°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|78°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|73°F
|67°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter