Home Weather 5/18/26: Clear Skies and 87 for High, 74 Tonight; Wind at 14...

5/18/26: Clear Skies and 87 for High, 74 Tonight; Wind at 14 mph, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 86.9°F with a wind speed of 14.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today. The skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 87.6°F, while the low was 64.6°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, reaching up to 16 mph, with a slight chance of precipitation at 2%. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F with wind speeds decreasing to around 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, and clear skies are anticipated.

There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area. Enjoy the pleasant evening weather.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 88°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 91°F 71°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 72°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
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