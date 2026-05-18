5/18/26: Clear Skies and 87 for High, 74 Tonight; Wind at 14 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 86.9°F with a wind speed of 14.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today. The skies are clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 87.6°F, while the low was 64.6°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, reaching up to 16 mph, with a slight chance of precipitation at 2%. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F with wind speeds decreasing to around 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, and clear skies are anticipated.
There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area. Enjoy the pleasant evening weather.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|88°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|91°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|74°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|72°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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