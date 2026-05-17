Home Weather 5/17/26: Clear skies with a high of 88, low of 62; mild...

5/17/26: Clear skies with a high of 88, low of 62; mild winds on tap, chance of rain at 10%.

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 62.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.8 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

For today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 88°F and drop to a low of 61.9°F tonight. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 14.3 mph, with a slight chance of precipitation at 10%, though no rain is anticipated. This evening, expect a low around 70.9°F with continued clear skies and winds diminishing to 9.2 mph.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
62°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 88°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 88°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 69°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 71°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
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