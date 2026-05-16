5/16/26: Overcast With High of 82 and Low of 63, Winds Up to 10 mph, No Precipitation Today

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 82.4°F with an 8.6 mph wind. The weather remains overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.9°F and a low of 62.6°F. This evening, the expected low is 69.4°F, with winds expected to ease to around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 8%, continuing through the night under overcast skies.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions will remain stable throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|88°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|85°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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