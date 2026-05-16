Home Weather 5/16/26: Overcast With High of 82 and Low of 63, Winds Up...

5/16/26: Overcast With High of 82 and Low of 63, Winds Up to 10 mph, No Precipitation Today

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 82.4°F with an 8.6 mph wind. The weather remains overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.9°F and a low of 62.6°F. This evening, the expected low is 69.4°F, with winds expected to ease to around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 8%, continuing through the night under overcast skies.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time. Conditions will remain stable throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 88°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 86°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 85°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Friday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
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