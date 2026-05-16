5/16/26: Overcast with high near 86 and low around 69; current temp 83, winds at 7 mph, slight chance of rain.

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 82.6°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 85.5°F and a low of 62.6°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 10.4 mph during the day, with a low chance of precipitation at 3%. As we move into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 69.3°F, with winds tapering off slightly to 9.2 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to persist throughout the night.

There are currently no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 88°F 62°F Overcast Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 70°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

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