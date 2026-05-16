Home Weather 5/16/26: Overcast with high near 86 and low around 69; current temp...

5/16/26: Overcast with high near 86 and low around 69; current temp 83, winds at 7 mph, slight chance of rain.

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 82.6°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 85.5°F and a low of 62.6°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 10.4 mph during the day, with a low chance of precipitation at 3%. As we move into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 69.3°F, with winds tapering off slightly to 9.2 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to persist throughout the night.

There are currently no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 88°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 81°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 70°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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