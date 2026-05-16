5/16/26: Overcast with a High of 87 and Low of 61, Winds Up to 12; Chance of Precipitation Minimal.

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 61°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, expect a high of 86.7°F, with afternoon winds increasing to a maximum of 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 5%, with no significant rain expected. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.8°F, with winds calming slightly to 9.4 mph and a 4% chance of precipitation continuing the overcast theme.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Conditions will remain stable through the evening, maintaining the overcast skies.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
61°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|87°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|82°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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