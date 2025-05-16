5-16-2025 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

By
Clark Shelton
-
  • Expect strong to severe storms Friday afternoon through evening.
  • Tornadoes, hail, high winds, and heavy rains are all on the table
  • The weekend looks good

Thursday night
A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4am, then showers likely. Low around 68. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
