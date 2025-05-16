5-16-2025 Severe Weather Alert- Timing, Threats

Be very weather aware today as we will see severe weather especially later this afternoon and evening. Looking ahead, your Saturday looks great, then we hit an unsettled stormy pattern for a few days.
Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 66. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
