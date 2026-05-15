5/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 80 and a Low Tonight of 64; Winds Up to 9 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.9°F with a wind speed of 9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.9°F, while the low was 46°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 64°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.9 mph, and skies will remain overcast with a low chance of precipitation at 3%.

There are no active weather warnings at this time. Reports suggest continued clear conditions transitioning to overcast skies as the evening progresses.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 46°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:41am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 63°F Overcast Monday 84°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 72°F 60°F Overcast

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