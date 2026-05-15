5/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 80 and a Low Tonight of 64; Winds Up to 9 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.9°F with a wind speed of 9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 79.9°F, while the low was 46°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 64°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.9 mph, and skies will remain overcast with a low chance of precipitation at 3%.
There are no active weather warnings at this time. Reports suggest continued clear conditions transitioning to overcast skies as the evening progresses.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter