5/15/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 64 and Light Winds

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.5°F with a light wind from the east at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.5°F, while the low was 46°F. Wind speeds during the day peaked at 9.4 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation, resulting in dry conditions throughout the day and no measurable rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, reaching up to 6.8 mph, and the sky will be partly cloudy. There is still a low chance of precipitation at 1%, maintaining the trend of dry weather.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 46°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 5:41am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 87°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast Monday 85°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 82°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>