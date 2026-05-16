Home Weather 5/15/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 64 and Light Winds

5/15/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 64 and Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.5°F with a light wind from the east at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.5°F, while the low was 46°F. Wind speeds during the day peaked at 9.4 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation, resulting in dry conditions throughout the day and no measurable rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, reaching up to 6.8 mph, and the sky will be partly cloudy. There is still a low chance of precipitation at 1%, maintaining the trend of dry weather.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 82°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
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