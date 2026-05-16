5/15/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 64 and Light Winds

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.5°F with a light wind from the east at 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, contributing to pleasant evening conditions.
Earlier today, the high reached 79.5°F, while the low was 46°F. Wind speeds during the day peaked at 9.4 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation, resulting in dry conditions throughout the day and no measurable rain.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, reaching up to 6.8 mph, and the sky will be partly cloudy. There is still a low chance of precipitation at 1%, maintaining the trend of dry weather.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|87°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|88°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|82°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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