5/14/26: Clear Skies with a High of 69 and a Low of 49, Currently 67, Winds Up to 11.5 mph, No Precipitation…

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 69.4°F, with a low of 49.3°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, gusting up to 11.5 mph, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F, with winds calming to around 7 mph under continued clear skies.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|69°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|81°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|73°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter