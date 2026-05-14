Home Weather 5/14/26: Clear Skies with a High of 69 and a Low of...

5/14/26: Clear Skies with a High of 69 and a Low of 49, Currently 67, Winds Up to 11.5 mph, No Precipitation…

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 69.4°F, with a low of 49.3°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, gusting up to 11.5 mph, but there is a 0% chance of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F, with winds calming to around 7 mph under continued clear skies.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 69°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 81°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light
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