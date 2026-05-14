5/14/26: Clear Skies and 69.3 Temperature, Low Tonight 54.3, Wind Up to 6.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies and a temperature of 69.3°F at 5:05 PM. The wind is blowing at 6.6 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.3°F, while the low was 49.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.3°F, with winds increasing slightly, reaching up to 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, making for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 49°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:42am Sunset 7:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 80°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 63°F Overcast Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light

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