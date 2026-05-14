5/14/26: Clear Skies and 69.3 Temperature, Low Tonight 54.3, Wind Up to 6.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies and a temperature of 69.3°F at 5:05 PM. The wind is blowing at 6.6 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 69.3°F, while the low was 49.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.3°F, with winds increasing slightly, reaching up to 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, making for a pleasant evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|69°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|80°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|73°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter