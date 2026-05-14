Home Weather 5/14/26: Clear Skies and 69.3 Temperature, Low Tonight 54.3, Wind Up to...

5/14/26: Clear Skies and 69.3 Temperature, Low Tonight 54.3, Wind Up to 6.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies and a temperature of 69.3°F at 5:05 PM. The wind is blowing at 6.6 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.3°F, while the low was 49.3°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.3°F, with winds increasing slightly, reaching up to 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, making for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 69°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 80°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light
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