Home Weather 5/14/26: Clear Skies and 58.6 – High of 69.8, Low of 49.3;...

5/14/26: Clear Skies and 58.6 – High of 69.8, Low of 49.3; Winds Up to 11.5, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 58.6°F with a light wind blowing at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.8°F and a low of 49.3°F. Winds during the day were stronger at times, peaking at 11.5 mph. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly, with a low of 56.1°F and winds remaining light, up to 5 mph. No precipitation is forecasted for the remainder of the evening.

Looking ahead, conditions will remain stable throughout the night with a clear sky expected. There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 70°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 81°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 88°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 86°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: light
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