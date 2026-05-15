5/14/26: Clear Skies and 58.6 – High of 69.8, Low of 49.3; Winds Up to 11.5, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 58.6°F with a light wind blowing at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 69.8°F and a low of 49.3°F. Winds during the day were stronger at times, peaking at 11.5 mph. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly, with a low of 56.1°F and winds remaining light, up to 5 mph. No precipitation is forecasted for the remainder of the evening.
Looking ahead, conditions will remain stable throughout the night with a clear sky expected. There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time.
Today's Details
High
70°F
Low
49°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|70°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|81°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|88°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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