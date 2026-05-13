5/13/26: Mainly Clear With Daytime High of 78, Low Tonight 58, Winds Up to 13.8, Precip Chance 1%

Williamson County is currently experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 77.2°F. The wind is coming from the south-southeast at 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 78.4°F, while the low will dip to 57.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.8 mph this afternoon. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at just 1%, so conditions will remain dry.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to fall to 57.9°F under clear skies. Winds will diminish slightly, with speeds up to 11.2 mph. There is no expected precipitation overnight.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 58°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 75°F 48°F Drizzle: light Saturday 82°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 82°F 61°F Overcast Monday 86°F 60°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate

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