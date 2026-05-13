5/13/26: Mainly Clear With Daytime High of 78, Low Tonight 58, Winds Up to 13.8, Precip Chance 1%

Williamson County is currently experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 77.2°F. The wind is coming from the south-southeast at 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 78.4°F, while the low will dip to 57.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.8 mph this afternoon. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at just 1%, so conditions will remain dry.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to fall to 57.9°F under clear skies. Winds will diminish slightly, with speeds up to 11.2 mph. There is no expected precipitation overnight.
There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|75°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|82°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|86°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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