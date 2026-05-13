5/13/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 79 and a Low of 57, Currently 57, Wind at 6 MPH, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM indicate a temperature of 57.4°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 79.3°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 14.2 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 1%, and conditions will remain mainly clear throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 57.7°F, accompanied by winds up to 12.2 mph and a 0% chance of precipitation.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|79°F
|57°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|82°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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