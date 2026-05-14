5/13/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 60 and Wind Up to 10, Daytime High Reached 78 in Overcast Conditions

In Williamson County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F and the low dipped to 58.6°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.1 mph, with a precipitation chance of just 1%, resulting in no measurable rainfall. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.5°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.7 mph and no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Conditions remain stable with clear skies expected throughout the night.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 59°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 50°F Partly cloudy Friday 82°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 80°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 83°F 60°F Overcast Monday 85°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate

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