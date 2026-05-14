Home Weather 5/13/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 60 and Wind Up to...

5/13/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 60 and Wind Up to 10, Daytime High Reached 78 in Overcast Conditions

By
Source Staff
-

In Williamson County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F and the low dipped to 58.6°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.1 mph, with a precipitation chance of just 1%, resulting in no measurable rainfall. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.5°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.7 mph and no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Conditions remain stable with clear skies expected throughout the night.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
59°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 50°F Partly cloudy
Friday 82°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 80°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×