5/13/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 60 and Wind Up to 10, Daytime High Reached 78 in Overcast Conditions

In Williamson County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with a wind speed of 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F and the low dipped to 58.6°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.1 mph, with a precipitation chance of just 1%, resulting in no measurable rainfall. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.5°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.7 mph and no chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Conditions remain stable with clear skies expected throughout the night.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
59°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|50°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|82°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|80°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter