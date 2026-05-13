5/13/26: Clear Skies and 78 High in Williamson County, Currently 77 with 12 MPH Winds, Low Tonight 58

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 12 mph. The sky is clear, and there have been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.5°F. As we move into tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low of 58.5°F. Wind speeds may decrease slightly to around 11.8 mph, and clear skies will persist throughout the evening.

Looking ahead, there is a minimal chance of precipitation overnight, with a 0% probability noted. Expect continued clear conditions into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 58°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:43am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 49°F Mainly clear Friday 75°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 82°F 61°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 82°F 61°F Overcast Monday 86°F 60°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate

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