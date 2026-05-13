5/13/26: Clear Skies and 78 High in Williamson County, Currently 77 with 12 MPH Winds, Low Tonight 58

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 12 mph. The sky is clear, and there have been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.5°F. As we move into tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low of 58.5°F. Wind speeds may decrease slightly to around 11.8 mph, and clear skies will persist throughout the evening.
Looking ahead, there is a minimal chance of precipitation overnight, with a 0% probability noted. Expect continued clear conditions into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|75°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|82°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|86°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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