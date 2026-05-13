Home Weather 5/13/26: Clear Skies and 78 High in Williamson County, Currently 77 with...

5/13/26: Clear Skies and 78 High in Williamson County, Currently 77 with 12 MPH Winds, Low Tonight 58

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 12 mph. The sky is clear, and there have been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.5°F. As we move into tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low of 58.5°F. Wind speeds may decrease slightly to around 11.8 mph, and clear skies will persist throughout the evening.

Looking ahead, there is a minimal chance of precipitation overnight, with a 0% probability noted. Expect continued clear conditions into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:43am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 49°F Mainly clear
Friday 75°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 82°F 61°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 60°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
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