5/11/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 73, Low 57, Winds Up to 10, Precip Chance 45%, Clearing Tonight

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 71.2°F and a wind speed of 9.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported at this time.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 72.5°F, with a low of 56.3°F overnight. Winds may gust up to 10.8 mph, and there is a 45% chance of light drizzle, accumulating about 0.03 in of rain. As we head into tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 57.2°F under clear skies, with wind speeds decreasing to around 6.5 mph, and no precipitation expected.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County. Keep updated on local conditions as they may change throughout the day.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
56°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.03 in
Now
71°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|50°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|75°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|80°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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