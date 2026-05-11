5/11/26: Overcast with a High of 73 and Low of 58; Light Drizzle Expected, Winds Up to 11; Clear Skies Tonight

Currently in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 58.5°F with a gentle wind from the northeast at 4.6 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
For today, expect a high of 72.7°F and a low of 57.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 10.8 mph, with a 45% chance of light drizzle and a total expected precipitation of 0.04 in. Conditions should remain overcast for much of the day.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 57.7°F under clear skies. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.9 mph, with no chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
58°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.04 in
Now
58°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|75°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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