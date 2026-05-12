Home Weather 5/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 58.5, After a High of...

5/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 58.5, After a High of 71.8 and Light Drizzle Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County, at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 61°F with a light wind from the south at 0.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.8°F and a low of 56.3°F. Winds picked up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.7 mph, and there was a 45% chance of rain, leading to a total of 0.03 in of light drizzle. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.5°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is now 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.03 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 52°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 85°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 85°F 65°F Drizzle: light
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