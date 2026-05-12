5/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 58.5, After a High of 71.8 and Light Drizzle Earlier Today

In Williamson County, at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 61°F with a light wind from the south at 0.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.8°F and a low of 56.3°F. Winds picked up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.7 mph, and there was a 45% chance of rain, leading to a total of 0.03 in of light drizzle. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.5°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is now 0%.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
72°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.03 in
Now
61°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|72°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|52°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|85°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|85°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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