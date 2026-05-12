5/11/26: Clear Skies Tonight With Low of 58.5, After a High of 71.8 and Light Drizzle Earlier Today

In Williamson County, at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 61°F with a light wind from the south at 0.7 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.8°F and a low of 56.3°F. Winds picked up during the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.7 mph, and there was a 45% chance of rain, leading to a total of 0.03 in of light drizzle. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.5°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is now 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 56°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 45% chance · 0.03 in Now 61°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 5:44am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 52°F Mainly clear Wednesday 78°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast Friday 75°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 85°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 85°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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