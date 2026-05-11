5/11/26: Clear Skies and 71, Low 57 Later with Light Drizzle Possible, Winds Up to 12, Chance of Precip 45%

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 71.4°F with a wind speed of 9.6 mph. Skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.6°F and a low of 56.3°F. Wind gusts peaked at 12.7 mph, and there was a 45% chance of precipitation, resulting in a light drizzle totaling 0.03 in. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.8°F with winds decreasing to around 6.6 mph. The forecast indicates clear skies with no chance of precipitation tonight.
There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions should remain stable through the evening into tomorrow morning.
Today's Details
High
72°F
Low
56°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
45% chance · 0.03 in
Now
71°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:44am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|72°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|80°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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