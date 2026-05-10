5/10/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 81, Currently 76.8, Winds 12.7 mph, Tonight’s Low 66.4, 25% Chance of Precipitati…

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 76.8°F with winds at 12.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F while the low was 54.1°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F with winds gusting up to 13.9 mph. Conditions will be overcast with a 25% chance of precipitation, though no significant rainfall is anticipated.

There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we move into the evening.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 54°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 81°F 54°F Overcast Monday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 73°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 52°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 75°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 57°F Overcast

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