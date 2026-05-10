5/10/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 81, Currently 76.8, Winds 12.7 mph, Tonight’s Low 66.4, 25% Chance of Precipitati…

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 76.8°F with winds at 12.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 81.3°F while the low was 54.1°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F with winds gusting up to 13.9 mph. Conditions will be overcast with a 25% chance of precipitation, though no significant rainfall is anticipated.
There are no official weather warnings in effect at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we move into the evening.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
54°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|81°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|72°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|73°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|75°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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