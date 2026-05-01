5/1/26: Clear Skies and a High of 66, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 12.8, Minimal Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 46.4°F with light winds at 0.9 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 65.8°F, with a low of 45.5°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, varying up to 12.8 mph, with a very low chance of precipitation at 1%. Conditions will transition to overcast by the evening.

Tonight, the low will be around 50°F with winds calming to 9.5 mph and no anticipated precipitation. The overcast conditions are expected to continue overnight, providing a mild end to the day.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 46°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 5:54am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: light Sunday 66°F 39°F Partly cloudy Monday 73°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 63°F 52°F Drizzle: light Thursday 64°F 47°F Partly cloudy

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