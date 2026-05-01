5/1/26: Clear Skies and a High of 66, Low Tonight of 50; Winds Up to 12.8, Minimal Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 46.4°F with light winds at 0.9 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 65.8°F, with a low of 45.5°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, varying up to 12.8 mph, with a very low chance of precipitation at 1%. Conditions will transition to overcast by the evening.
Tonight, the low will be around 50°F with winds calming to 9.5 mph and no anticipated precipitation. The overcast conditions are expected to continue overnight, providing a mild end to the day.
Today's Details
High
66°F
Low
46°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
5:54am
Sunset
7:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|66°F
|39°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|63°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|64°F
|47°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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