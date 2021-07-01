4th of July Spring Hill Bicycle Parade Returns this Weekend

After canceling the 2020 event, Spring Hill Parks and Rec announced the annual 4th of July Bicycle parade is back.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 4th at Fischer Park at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road. Entries to the parade can include your bicycle, tricycle, scooter, wheelchair, power wheels, wagon, and strollers.

Dogs on a leash are welcome but no extendable leashes allowed.

Those with questions are asked to contact Sonja at 931-487-0027, [email protected]