Directions

In a large skillet (with lid) over medium heat, drizzle olive oil and add pinch of red pepper flakes (adjust to preference), and heat until slightly fragrant.

Add artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, & garlic, and season with salt and pepper.

Cook until almost all liquid is cooked out and remove from heat. Add basil and bleu cheese, stir, cover, and let stand for 5-7 minutes or until all cheese is melted.

CROSTINI:

Slice bread about 1/2 inch thick, lay on a baking sheet, brush with melted butter, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and broil on low until golden brown, rotating pan about halfway through. Turn slices over, and repeat process until both sides are evenly toasted. Let cool enough to handle, then arrange on a platter.

Stir dip to distribute cheese evenly, then transfer to a serving dish and serve with crostini.