4th of July by the Numbers 2024

July 4, 2024 will mark America’s 248th birthday. Most celebrations on the 4th will feature fireworks and eating hotdogs; some of us will travel.

In its latest study of 4th July, Wallet Hub shared, “Fireworks and freedom: That’s what America does on the Fourth of July to celebrate the country’s birthday, established with 56 founding fathers’ pen strokes on the Declaration of Independence in 1776. We also eat a whole lot of hotdogs: 150 million in total.”

Here are some other interesting facts Wallet Hub shared about the 4th.

$9.4 Billion : Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.

: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food. 150 Million : Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.

: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July. $4 Billion : Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine.

: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine. $2.7 Billion : Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2023 (73% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).

: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2023 (73% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4). $6.5 Million : Value of American flags imported annually.

: Value of American flags imported annually. 70.9 Million : Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July (up 5% over 2023 and setting a new record for the holiday).

: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July (up 5% over 2023 and setting a new record for the holiday). 31 Percent of Americans will purchase Patriotic merchandise for the 4th.

of Americans will purchase Patriotic merchandise for the 4th. 66 Percent of Americans will attend a July 4th picnic.

Favorite activities of Americans for the 4th.

Cookout/Barbecue or Picnic

Attend a fireworks show

Attend a parade

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email