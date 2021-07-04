4th of July by the Numbers

Donna Vissman
4th of July - Flag
Stock photo/BeFunky

While most local 4th of July celebrations were canceled last year, 2021 is back with a big bang.

Fireworks and backyard cookouts: That’s what America does on the Fourth of July to celebrate the country’s birthday, established with 56 founding fathers’ pen strokes on the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

In a statement released by Wallet Hub, they said, “Around 36% of Americans plan to spend more money on the 4th of July this year compared to last year. That indicates that people are more likely to gather together for the holiday this year, whereas social distancing was the norm last year,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “While people were discouraged from traveling last year for the 4th of July, 37% more Americans will travel this year.”

Ranking the top 100 places to celebrate this year, Wallet Hub states the best destination to celebrate the 4th is in New York City, while Nashville comes in at number 35 on the list, the bottom of the list is Laredo, Texas.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations, Wallet Hub released its latest findings on the 4th of July by the numbers.

  • $7.5 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food.
  • 150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July.
  • $1.4+ Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July beer and wine.
  • 80%: Share of community fireworks displays that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
  • $1.5+ Billion: Estimated amount spent on fireworks in 2020 (73% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
  • $6.7 Million: Value of American flags imported annually.
  • 48 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4thof July.

Top three activities for the 4th of July

  • Fireworks Show
  • Foods
  • Going to the Beach

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.

