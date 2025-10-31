4th Annual FRA-NFL Legends Combine Happening November 1

Local youth football players will take the field with former NFL athletes on Saturday during Franklin Road Academy’s 4th Annual FRA–NFL Legends Combine.

More than 150 students in grades 4–8 are expected to participate in the free event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at the school’s football stadium and fitness center on Franklin Road. Registration and autograph opportunities will open the morning, followed by combine-style drills starting at 9 a.m.

Former professional players connected to the FRA community will guide participants through activities such as the 40-yard dash, standing broad jump, hand-size measurement, shuttle run and other skill stations. FRA coaches and varsity players will also assist.

Among the players scheduled to attend are Ben Jones, Brett Kern, Justin Geisinger, Dan Helm, Vince Biegel, Eugene Amano and Marc Mariani.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email