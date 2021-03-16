$4K in Scholarships to be Awarded to Graduates of Fairview High School

Local insurance agent Brian Wutz and the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award two $2,000 scholarships to graduates of Fairview High School.

A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipient. The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year.

The student may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The Foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects.

Applications and additional information about the scholarships may be picked up from the Fairview High School counselor and applications should be completed and returned to the school by March 31st.

For more information, interested seniors may contact Stephanie Sullivan at FHS or their local Shelter Insurance Agent, Brian Wutz.

One purpose of the Shelter Insurance Foundation is to fund scholarships within the operating territory of Shelter Insurance®. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri. Shelter offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services via a network of local insurance agents in our operating territory.